Environment Canada issues fog alert for east Kootenay, west Columbia regions

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Hwy 1, Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (elevation: 1335 metres)

Environment Canada has issued a fog alert for the Trans-Canada Highway in the East Kootenay and west Columbia region. The alert was issued at 5:09 a.m. and will remain in effect until Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory also covers the Trans-Canada Highway from the Eagle Pass to the Rogers Pass on Wednesday morning due to persistent fog.

"Areas of dense fog are occurring in these regions; the fog is expected to lift by this afternoon. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," says an email statement from Environment Canada.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.