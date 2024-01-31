Man seen swinging hatchet arrested in downtown Victoria

Photo: Times Colonist Victoria police received several calls just before 7 p.m. Monday about the man in the 1200-block of Government Street.

A man who had been reportedly swinging a hatchet was arrested downtown Monday night.

Victoria police received several calls just before 7 p.m. about the man, and were told he was with two other males in the 1200-block of Government Street — between Yates and View streets.

Officers quickly located him, but when they approached, he ignored their commands and pulled the hatchet out of his jacket.

Police shot a beanbag gun at the man’s thigh to subdue him.

He was taken to the hospital, which is standard procedure any time a less-lethal weapon like a beanbag gun is used, and has since been released with a court date, police said.