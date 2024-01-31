All North Shore ski hills close due to inclement weather

Photo: Cypress Mountain Resort Cypress Mountain's Eagle Chair Cam shows a motionless chairlift and patchy snow across the West Vancouver resort on Jan. 31.

You can forget about hitting the local slopes today in North Vancouver.

Grouse Mountain, Mt Seymour and Cypress Mountain Resort cancelled all downhill operations on Wednesday, due to inclement weather.

Over the past several days, a system of warm and wet weather has all but completely washed away the modest snowpack that had accumulated on the mountains overlooking Vancouver.

West Vancouver’s Cypress Mountain called off the day Wednesday morning.

“Due to the ongoing rain event impacting Cypress Mountain, both the downhill [and] Nordic areas will be closed, Wednesday Jan. 31. If you have purchased a ticket, our guest services team will be in contact shortly,” reads the daily update on the resort’s website.

“We plan to re-open Thursday, Feb. 1. Updates to follow,” Cypress said.

Mt Seymour also said that it was closed on Wednesday, but planned to open on Thursday.

Grouse Mountain said its downhill area for skiing and riding was closed.

Earlier in the week, the resorts had been scaling back operations, closing much of their terrain as conditions worsened.

After shutting down its Screaming Eagle chair on Tuesday, Grouse said that it will resume snowmaking as soon as conditions allow, noting cooler weather in the forecast for early February.