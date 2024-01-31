Vancouver police stop truck with brakes hanging on by 'one loose bolt'

Photo: VPD 30lb brake pod held on by only one loose bolt.

A commercial truck was taken out of service after the Vancouver Police Department's (VPD) commercial vehicle unit found something very wrong with its braking system.

One of the brake pods, chambers that hold compressed air as part of the large vehicle's braking system, was hanging on by only a single loose bolt.

In a video shared by the VPD's traffic section on social media, the wobbly pod can be seen. Another bolt is attached to it, but the piece of metal bracket that the bolt is attached to had broken off the truck.

In another video, the unstable nature of the pod is shown as the brakes are applied and released; the pod squeaks, jumps, and then slowly droops. A properly attached pod next to it doesn't move at all.

"30lb brake pod held on by only one loose bolt. Caught by @VancouverPD Commercial Vehicle Unit," reads the tweet from the VPD, noting drivers need to do a pre-trip check daily.

Failing to do such checks could result in a $138 ticket.

VPD Chief Adam Palmer lauded the commercial vehicle unit for catching the issue.

In an email to V.I.A., the police stated the truck was caught on Friday, Jan. 26.

"The vehicle was immediately taken out of service," Const. Tania Visintin tells V.I.A. "No fines have been issued in this case – the cost to get it back in service are substantial (more than a ticket)."