Vehicle smash-and-grabs on the rise in remote areas of Kootenays

Photo: File photo

RCMP are warning residents to be on high alert with a recent uptick in smash-and-grab incidents in the Kootenays.

On Jan. 24 at 3:53 p.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a smash-and-grab to a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Nancy Green Provincial Park along Highway 3B, in Rossland.

The owner had been hiking in the area, and when she returned to her vehicle, she saw her vehicle window had been smashed. The suspect stole her wallet, bank cards, and identification then used her bank cards to purchase $300 worth of items.

Police were called to a similar incident on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.

Trail RCMP received a report of a smash-and-grab to a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Strawberry Pass along Highway 3B, in Rossland.

The owner had been cross-country skiing in the area, and when she returned to her vehicle, she discovered that her window had been smashed. The suspect stole documents and items valued around $600.

In the same parking lot just 20 minutes later, at 3:21 p.m., police received a report of a smash-and-grab.

The owner had been hiking in the area, and when they returned to the car, saw their vehicle window had been smashed. The suspect stole a wallet, bank cards, and identification then used her cards to purchase $3,900 worth of items.

Police say the incidents are under investigation.

"Every year, thousands of vehicles are broken into and stolen. Any valuables left in the open can make your vehicle an appealing target," Trail RCMP said in a release.

To help deter at thieves and theft, please consider the following tips: