B.C.'s secondary suite program expands to 16 regional districts

Photo: BC Gov Flickr Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

The provincial government has expanded its secondary suite program to 16 regional districts.

The three-year pilot program was introduced in September of 2023 and will launch in April 2024 which will support the delivery of as many as 1,000 affordable rental units per year for three years.

Under the program, 3,000 homeowners will receive forgivable loans for as much as $40,000 to create a new secondary suite or an accessory dwelling unit on their property. To qualify, the units must be rented below market rates for at least five years.

"We're expanding the secondary suite program as part of our Homes for People action plan to support the supply of affordable long-term rentals in even more areas of the province so more people can access below-market housing in urban and rural areas alike," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

"We're using innovative solutions to make it easier for homeowners and communities to build homes faster, so people can live and work in the communities they love."

The program applies to all 161 incorporated B.C. municipalities and will now also be available in the following 16 regional districts:

Alberni-Clayoquot

Capital

Central Kootenay

Central Okanagan

Cowichan Valley

East Kootenay

Fraser Valley

Fraser-Fort George

Kootenay Boundary

Nanaimo

North Okanagan

Squamish-Lillooet

Strathcona

Sunshine Coast

Thompson-Nicola

Peace River

To help streamline the permitting process for local governments and homeowners, the province has launched a standardized housing-design project and is developing standardized designs that will be pre-approved for ADUs and small-scale, multi-unit dwellings by summer 2024.

The province will review whether it can add some of the remaining regional districts in future years as either they do not have building bylaws and permit/inspection services or they are only provided to some areas.