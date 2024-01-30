State of local emergency declared in Pemberton due to flooding

Photo: Roisin Cullen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Flooding near the McDonald's in Pemberton on Jan. 30.

An evacuation order is in effect for Airport Road in Pemberton due to severe flooding, according to the Village of Pemberton (VOP), while the VOP has also declared a state of local emergency.

The evacuation order is necessary as flooding is causing an “immediate danger to life and safety,” the VOP said in a Facebook post. People should leave the area immediately using Highway 99.

The order affects the following addresses: 1643, 1674, 1690, 1710, 1730, and 1850, all on Airport Road.

The VOP also declared a state of local emergency in response to the current flood hazard and risk to life and property. The order will remain in place for 14 days, until Tuesday, Feb. 13 at midnight, unless otherwise advised.

Residents in need of Emergency Support Services can contact the Red Cross at 1-888-800-6493. If you require transportation assistance from the area, call 604-894-6135.