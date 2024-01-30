Construction crane snaps in Surrey, WorkSafeBC investigating

Photo: CTV News

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a construction crane snapped in Surrey on Tuesday morning.

Nobody was injured in the incident at a site near Surrey City Hall, reports CTV News.

The crane failure occurred at 7 a.m. during a safety check, said Axiom Builders.

"WorkSafe is now onsite with a team of inspectors to thoroughly investigate the cause of this incident, and our team will work with them to ensure a comprehensive assessment. The safety of our workers and the surrounding community is our priority, and we are committed to providing updates as we gather more information," Axiom Builders told CTV.

This is the second crane failure in the Lower Mainland in a week. A construction crane toppled at a Burnaby highrise on Jan. 26.

with files from CTV Vancouver