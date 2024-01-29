Richmond RCMP investigating theft during Facebook Marketplace deals

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police are investigating two incidents where "high-dollar items" including designer handbags and cameras were stolen during Facebook Marketplace deals.

According to Richmond RCMP, the buyer had offered to pay in cash and counted the cash in front of the seller upon meeting in person.

The money was then placed in an envelope, which would be switched out for an envelope containing paper instead of cash when the seller was distracted.

Items involved included Dior and Chanel designer bags and Sony digital cameras, and the seller only realized what happened after the buyer left.

Insp. Mike Roberts, Richmond RCMP operations officer, said the majority of online marketplace transactions are "very positive" experiences for both buyers and sellers, but suggested the public take precautionary measures.

"Consider meeting only in public locations, preferably those with security cameras. Better still, many RCMP Detachments and municipal police agencies offer a safe transaction area where buyers and sellers may meet," he said,

"Consider it a red flag when a buyer or seller refuses to meet at such a location."

Roberts added the public should be wary of the sleight-of-hand technique when presented with cash.

Police are asking community members to report any similar incidents that happened through Facebook Marketplace or other online platforms in Richmond and neighbouring communities.