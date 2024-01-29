Witnesses prevent drunk driver from getting back behind wheel after North Van crash

Photo: NV RCMP Bystanders prevented an impaired driver from getting back behind the wheel of his Ford Escape after he crashed into two lamp posts in North Vancouver Jan. 27.

Bystanders stopped a drunk driver who crashed into two lamp standards from driving away from the accident scene in North Vancouver, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the 3000-block of Dollarton Highway, when a driver of a Ford Escape hit two lamp posts in the area.

Witnesses who live in the area reported that after the accident, the driver attempted to get back inside the vehicle and leave the scene.

But passersby who noticed signs that the driver was drunk prevented that and called police.

Officers took the driver back to the detachment where he blew .180 – more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in the blood. He was handed a 90-day administrative driving ban, said Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesman for the department. Sahak said police are recommending charges.