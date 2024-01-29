Warm tempertures break records across parts of British Columbia

Photo: Ed Burke

It was a record-breaking weather day across British Columbia.

Meteorologist Derek Lee says several cities across the province broke records Monday afternoon, thanks to a tropical air mass that blew in on Sunday night.

Kelowna, although very warm for this time of year, was two degrees short of the old record set back in 1961 at 10.6°C.

Temperature records to fall in B.C. on Monday include:

Abbotsford hit 8.4°C on Monday, breaking its old record of 7.2°C, set in 1976.

Agassiz set a new record of 8.9°C, over its previous record of 7.2°C set in 1940.

Bella Bella hit double digits with a new record of 10.7°C, a full three degrees warmer than the old record set in 1998.

Campbell River reached 9.6°C, beating record of 6.5°C set in 1996.

Comox hit a new record of 9.7°C, three degrees warmer than the record set in 1998.

Pitt Meadows climbed to 10.3°C, beating its old record of 7.2°C set in 1935.

Prince Rupert hit 9.7°C, breaking the old record of 7.2°C set in 1940.

The Vancouver area hit a new record of a balmy 11.7°C, smashing its old record of 7.4°C.

Victoria hit 10°C on Monday, 2.5 degrees warmer than the record set back in 1998.