Photo: DriveBC Kootenay Pass summit Monday afternoon.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate.

The closure stretches 18 kilometres through Kootenay Pass, to allow crews to remove avalanche deposit material.

The estimated time of re-opening is Monday at 8 p.m.

Another update is expected from DriveBC Monday at 6 p.m.