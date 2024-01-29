Fraudsters dressed as police scam elderly B.C. woman of $7K

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Surrey RCMP are warning about bail fraudsters in the area including some that dress like police officers as part of a scam.

Police are warning once again about a common fraudulent bail scam happening in Metro Vancouver after people posed as police officers to collect money.

The incident happened earlier this month, according to Surrey RCMP; officers were called after an elderly woman handed over $7,000 in a scam.

"(She) paid out $7,000 to fraudsters posing as her grandson needing money for bail. Persons posing as police later attended the woman’s address to collect the bail money," states the police service.

Police do not show up to a residence to pick up bail money.

"In reality, if your loved one is arrested and needs bail money. a police officer or sheriff will not be attending your residence to pick up money. You will be directed to attend either your local police station or courthouse to make the payment," says Cpl. James Mason, in a release.

"If you feel the request is not legitimate, call your local police or courthouse, and don’t feel pressured into making a hasty decision."

They warn that additional scams have recently been reported as well, involving a sleight-of-hand move at Guilford Town Centre.

In those instances, the seller counts an envelope of money and gives it back to the buyer before completing the transaction; however, the buyer switches the envelope for another, which contains a single $100 bill with a stack of newspaper clippings. Police say the suspects wore medical-style face masks.

RCMP advise people to be cautious when selling items.