Trans Mountain expansion runs into 'technical issues,' completion delay possible

Photo: The Canadian Press The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is facing further delay, the company behind the project announced Monday. Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The company behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it has encountered technical issues which could mean a delay in the project's completion.

In a statement on its website Monday, Trans Mountain Corp. says it needs additional time to determine the safest and most prudent actions for minimizing further delay.

It says the technical issues were discovered between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.

Trans Mountain Corp. says it will not provide an interview.

The company says it is fully focused on working toward an anticipated in-service date in the second quarter of 2024.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which will carry oil from Alberta to the West Coast, had been expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2024.