Photo: DriveBC Hwy 1, about 6 km east of Lytton Airport, looking west. (elevation: 282 metres)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Spences Bridge and Lytton due to flooding.

DriveBC says the closure spans from two kilometres west of Spences Bridge to Lytton. Drivers are being told to detour via Highway 5 as Highway 8 is limited to local traffic only.

Highway 1 is expected to stay closed for the rest of the day with the next update due at 6 p.m.