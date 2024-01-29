Enter your pet in the BC SPCA’s annual calendar contest

Photo: BC SPCA

Your pet could be a star.



The annual BC SPCA Calendar Contest is back and looking for 12 exceptional pets to star in its 2025 calendar.

From Jan. 30 through Feb. 17, pet parents are invited to share their furry family member’s photo and compete for a page in the BC SPCA’s 2025 Calendar.

“We have 12 pages to fill with photos of amazing animals,” said Alina Wilson, senior officer, digital giving.

“Sharing your beloved pet’s photo and story in our calendar contest is the perfect way to celebrate their special place in your life and heart while also raising urgently needed funds for abandoned, abused and injured animals.”

Participants simply upload their pet’s photo and story to the Calendar Contest website and then invite friends and family to donate in support.

The 12 animals (six dogs, and six cats/ other pets) with the most votes at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2024 will win the cover or a full page in the 2025 BC SPCA calendar.

The calendar, starring these special pets, will then be made available to purchase online.