More heavy rain swamps B.C.'s South Coast with arrival of latest atmospheric river

Monday, September 25, 2023.

Environment Canada is warning of another torrent of heavy rain in southwestern British Columbia in the latest atmospheric river to wash over the region.

The weather agency says another 100 millimetres of the rain is expected to fall in the Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky region from Squamish to Whistler, ending by Tuesday morning.

It says the warm, wet air mass will also raise the local freezing level to almost 2,500 metres, leading to possible mountain snow melt and flooding.

The latest system is part of a series of atmospheric rivers to roll over B.C.'s south coast, prompting flood watches and high streamflow advisories for many coastal rivers and streams.

The BC River Forecast Centre downgraded a warning late Sunday on the Sumas River from a flood warning to flood watch, as the worst of the rain moved northward.

Environment Canada says another storm will arrive mid-week before drier conditions return with some sun by next weekend.