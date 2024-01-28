Three bodies involved in tragic heli-skiing accident recovered

Photo: Contributed AGUSTA A119 KOALA HELICOPTER

RCMP and the Terrace Search and Rescue were successful in recovering the three bodies killed in a helicopter crash back on January 22nd north of Terrace, B.C.

The president of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, John Forrest, says the recovery mission took place on Sunday morning.

"Thank you to the RCMP and the Terrace Search and Rescue team who, earlier today, led the successful recovery mission to bring back the bodies of the three people who tragically lost their lives in the helicopter accident on January 22," he said.

A total of seven people were aboard the heli-skiing helicopter. Four remain in the hospital with serious injuries.

One of those killed is Heiner Junior Oberrauch, while his brother Jakob Oberrauch was among the four survivors who police say were badly injured.

Jakob Oberrauch is the CEO of Sportler Group, an outdoor sport clothing company.

Andreas Widmann, 35, was also killed. His family owns TEXmarket, an Italian textile company. His death was announced on social media.

Terrace RCMP say the crash happened about 50 kilometres northwest of the city, and the aircraft was one of three helicopters on a backcountry ski trip.

Police say the other helicopters lost contact with the aircraft before they spotted the crash site.

"The days following the helicopter accident have been filled with grief, and my heart continues to go out to all those impacted and their loved ones. That rescue mission was assisted through the off-mountain support of the BC Ambulance Service, the team at Mills Memorial Hospital, the RCMP, and the volunteer Terrace Search and Rescue team," Forrest said.

The helicopter that crashed was owned by Kelowna-based Skyline Helicopters, which has a secondary operating base in Terrace.

"I know how important it has been for the families to have their loved ones recovered from the mountain. We all wanted this to be done safely and quickly," Forrest added.