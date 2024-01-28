Flood warning issued for Sumas River amid atmospheric rivers

A flood warning has been issued for the Sumas River in the Fraser Valley as a series of atmospheric rivers soak the Lower Mainland.

The BC River Forecast Centre says between 50 and 160 mm of rain has fallen on the region since Friday.

The agency says water levels on the Nooksack River in Washington state have spilled over into the Sumas River, something that should be short-lived “as upstream areas of the Nooksack River have reached peak levels already and are now receding.”

“Flows in the Sumas River are not anticipated to pose a hazard for flooding into Sumas Prairie at this time,” the centre says.

Flooding from the Nooksack and Sumas Rivers in 2021 devastated the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“Current forecasting is indicating the next atmospheric river event to make contact later on Sunday through Monday, and another system from Monday into Tuesday,” the river forecast centre says.

“The heaviest rainfall is currently forecast over West Vancouver Island and the Coast Mountains. Temperatures are expected to warm during this period, and snowmelt at lower and mid-elevations will provide additional runoff to rivers.”

In addition to the Sumas River flood warning, the River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood watch for:

South Coast including Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Sea-to-Sky and North Shore Mountains

Fraser Valley – North including tributaries from Port Coquitlam to Harrison

Vancouver Island

The cntre is issuing a high streamflow advisory for: