Man dead in Vancouver's first homicide of 2024, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Vancouver say they're investigating the city's first homicide of this year. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform during a call in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Vancouver say they're investigating the city's first homicide of this year.

A statement from police says officers were called to a home near East 33rd Avenue and Knight Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday and found a man dead inside.

Police say they arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene.

They say the victim's identity has not yet been confirmed.

The statement says there is no risk to the public.

It says more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.