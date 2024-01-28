Hwy 3 cleared following avalanche control closure

Photo: DriveBC Kootenay Pass Highway Summit

UPDATE 8:35 a.m.

Highway 3 is now cleared in both directions, according to DriveBC.

The road was closed through the Kootenay Pass Sunday morning for avalanche work.

ORIGINAL 7:14 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions through the Kootenay Pass for avalanche work.

The closure spans between the west and east avalanche gates for 18 kilometres.

According to DriveBC, the highway is expected to re-open at 9 a.m., Sunday.

An alternative route is available from Nelson to Creston via Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry. The estimated detour travel time is 2.5 hours.