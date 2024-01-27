Rain-soaked Steveston community mourns grocer lost to fire

Photo: Valerie Leung Community members gathered to mourn the loss of Super Grocer & Pharmacy in Steveston.

Residents and community members gathered in solemn at an iconic Steveston grocery store on a rainy Saturday morning.

Steveston's Super Grocer & Pharmacy at No. 1 Road and Moncton Street was on fire and sent plumes of smoke into the sky late into the evening on Friday.

People carrying umbrellas stood together in the rain, sharing memories they've had of the long-time, independent grocery store.

Steveston resident Clare Scott described the popular once "one-stop shop" now looks like a war zone.

"It is really a shock and devastating sight for myself and probably everyone in Steveston," said Scott, who used to visit the shop with her father after fishing.

"We would come by and sometimes get a sandwich or something to take down to Garry Point sand dunes.

"It's just not the same shopping at other grocery stores now because it doesn't have the charm or the history of Super Grocer."

Another resident Lina Wong teared up seeing the state of the store this morning as she headed into work in the area.

"It's a big loss for the community and it's pretty sad just looking at what it is now," said Wong, adding her family would choose to buy from Super Grocer over other grocery stores.

"I think of the family. They must be devastated as it's a family-operated business."

Both Scott and Wong agreed the Super Grocer was known for their flowers that were always "amazingly wrapped."

Meanwhile, Richmond News reader Malia Stuart said she immediately called the fire department when the fire first started.

The 16-year-old smelled the fire around 4:45 p.m. while walking in the back alley behind the Super Grocer.

"I saw some smoke and me and another lady and man noticed no one was evacuating so we started to yell at them to let the people inside know that the building was fire," said Stuart.

Trevor Northrup, assistant deputy chief with Richmond Fire-Rescue said firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming out of the store last night.

"What we initially saw outside was heavy smoke pouring out of three sides of the building, which made entry and locating the fire difficult," said Northrup.

"It quickly became apparent there was a structural collapse hazard as this is an old building."

Firefighters deemed it a "defensive fire", meaning it was unsafe for anyone to be inside the building, and could only tackle the fire by putting "heavy volume of water on the fire" from the outside.

No reports of injuries to civilians or staff.

No. 1 Road between Moncton and Chatham streets has been closed off since Friday evening and there is no estimated time as to when the road will reopen as firefighters are investigating the incident.