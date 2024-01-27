One dead, three arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Surrey, B.C.: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. RCMP in Metro Vancouver say one person is dead and three people have been arrested after a hit-and-run early this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in Metro Vancouver say one person is dead and three people have been arrested after a hit-and-run early this morning.

A statement from Surrey RCMP says officers responded at around 1:43 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian being struck along 105th Avenue, not far from City Hall.

They say police found the victim several blocks away suffering from severe injuries, and while paramedics came to help, the person was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP say witnesses described seeing a Ford Mustang strike the victim and leave without stopping, but police have since found and arrested its three occupants.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages but they haven't ruled out alcohol or speed as contributing factors in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information, including dash camera footage from the area, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.