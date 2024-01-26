Will SkyTrains be impacted in transit strike? Hearings scheduled with union

Photo: TransLink. A SkyTrain technician prepares to clear snow and ice from the doors of an arriving SkyTrain.

A series of meetings are taking place to decide where and if picketing can happen again as part of a transit strike in Metro Vancouver.

Four applications have been put forward to B.C.’s Labour Relations Board by CUPE Local 4500, the union that represents 180 bus supervisors who are striking.

Bus service came to a halt when the supervisors walked off the job at 3 a.m. on Monday, for two days, after their employer Coast Mountain Bus Company and the union couldn’t agree at the bargaining table. West Vancouver Transit’s Blue Bus routes, which are staffed by members of a separate union, remained in operation, providing some mobility on the North Shore. Community shuttles, meanwhile, continued to run in Langley and on Bowen Island.

The supervisors have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2022 and say the company only started negotiating with them last October. The company says its offer aligns with offers accepted by other unions.

In order to picket at SkyTrain locations, the union needs approval from the Labour Relations Board. Transit supervisors were not allowed to strike outside the stations, resulting in uninterrupted service during the 48-hour strike action.

A TransLink spokesperson confirms the meeting over picketing at SkyTrains has been moved to later next week.

On Friday, a hearing started between CUPE Local 4500 and TransLink over ‘picketing.' On Jan. 29 and 30, a hearing has been scheduled between CUPE Local 4500 and Coast Mountain Bus Company on ‘replacement workers.’ A hearing is set for Jan. 31 between CUPE Local 4500 and BC Rapid Transit, West Coast Express, TransLink, ProTrans and Coast Mountain Bus Company on ‘picketing.’

Glacier Media has confirmed that CUPE Local 4500 is seeking to expand its picket lines to SkyTrains, including the West Coast Express and ProTrans.

TransLink says the meeting is expected to take multiple days before a decision is made.

If the Labour Relations Board files in favour of CUPE Local 4500, then they would have the right to picket at SkyTrain locations.

B.C. Minister of Labour Harry Bains has appointed Vince Ready as a special mediator for the ongoing contractual dispute. Ready will work with both sides for up to six days.

"If a settlement cannot be reached within this timeline, he will issue non-binding recommendations on Feb. 2, 2024, with both parties having five days to either accept or reject the recommendations,” said Bains.

The union said if an agreement is not reached by 12:01 a.m. Feb. 3, members will be withdrawing services for 72 hours.