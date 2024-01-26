WorkSafe investigating crane incident at Burnaby highrise construction site

Photo: Cornelia Naylor A section of construction crane dangles off a highrise under construction in Burnaby's Brentwood area.

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a construction crane toppled atop a highrise under construction in Burnaby’s Brentwood area.

WorkSafe said it was notified of the incident Thursday afternoon.

Their officers attended the scene at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and issued stop-use orders for both the tower crane and the derrick, according to WorkSafe

"The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future," government and media relations advisor Ashley Gregerson said in an emailed statement.

Burnaby RCMP shut down Lougheed Highway in both directions between Madison and Gilmore avenues Friday afternoon in relation to the incident.

Parts of a crane could be seen dangling from the top of a highrise under construction at the corner of Lougheed and Gilmore.

The highrise is owned by developer Onni Group.