Police seek witness of fatal highway collision in Kootenays

Police say a collision earlier this month in the Kootenays was fatal.

In a news release Friday, police say they were called to a crash near the junction of Highway 3 and Highway 93 on Jan. 12, 2024 at 4:20 p.m.

“Two pedestrians associated to an unrelated motor vehicle collision were significantly injured after they were struck by a passing vehicle,” BC Highway Patrol said.

Although Elko Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service provided lifesaving efforts, a 28-year-old man from Alberta succumbed to his injuries. A 24-year old Alberta man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The driver involved in the collision remained on scene, police said. The fatal collision, which caused a highway closure of several hours, is currently under investigation by BC Highway Patrol in Cranbrook.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, events leading up to the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage to please contact BC Highway Patrol at 250-420-4244 and refer to file number 2024-168.