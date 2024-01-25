229676
B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports fourth flu-related death of child under 10

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is reporting another influenza-related death of a child under 10.

In its latest weekly update, the centre says the death was reported during the week of Jan. 14 to 20.

The centre says there have now been four flu-related deaths in children under 10 during the current respiratory illness season.

It says flu-related deaths refer to those where influenza was a contributing factor but not necessarily the primary cause of death.

It says as of Jan. 13, influenza A has been the most frequently reported type of influenza since the start of this respiratory season.

The centre also says there are currently 168 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 16 of them in critical care.

