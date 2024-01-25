Fifth guilty plea in Hells Angels-related drug conspiracy case

Photo: CFSEU-BC. A Hells Angel vest was seized by police as they executed search warrants in the investigation.

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges while charges against another will be stayed in connection with drug trafficking and conspiracy offences in Richmond between September 2020 and July 2021.

Five men — including one Hells Angel — have now pleaded guilty to multiple drug trafficking and conspiracy charges for offences said to have taken place in Vancouver, Maple Ridge, Richmond and Vernon between September 2020 and July 2021.

On Jan. 25, Vancouver Provincial Court Judge David St. Pierre heard that Roman Gabriel Fox Tassone has pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking in Richmond of GHB (the date rape drug), MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine and/or cocaine.

Together with his brother, Lukas Sam Fox Tassone faced one count of the same charge involving cocaine and GHB.

St. Pierre heard the charge against Lukas would be dropped at the time of sentencing for Roman.

Lawyer Connor Muldoon said he needed to go through a pre-sentencing report for sentencing to proceed.

Last August, it appears both would be heading to trial.

The investigation

The charges came in December after Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) executed 12 search warrants at locations throughout Metro Vancouver and the Okanagan.

Police seized about $650,000 in Canadian currency and about two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA, one kilogram of fentanyl, 200 grams of ketamine, 10 kilograms marijuana and 16 kilograms of a drug-cutting agent.

Also seized were three rifles, a shotgun, three prohibited magazines, ammunition, body armour, two vehicles and a cocaine press.

Inside one residence, police seized a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club vest and various items of Hells Angels support clothing.

Jonathan Louis Lutar was charged with being part of a criminal organization that included Allan Beatima Arcangel, Matthew Shaw, David Oppenheim and others.

Court documents alleged Lutar instructed people to engage in drug trafficking for the benefit of the organization.

Arcangel has since died and charges against him were abated.

Lutar pleaded guilty to trafficking on Sept. 25, CFSEU-BC said.

Lutar, Courtenay James Lafreneiere, Arcangel, Shaw, Oppenheim and others were charged with trafficking at the direction or for the benefit of the organization made up of any three of Lutar, Arcangel, Shaw, Oppenheim and others.

Lutar, Lafreniere, Arcangel, Shaw and Oakley Lain Charest, 34, were charged with conspiring together to traffic in controlled drugs.

Lutar, Lafreniere, Arcangel, Shaw and Charest were charged with trafficking in fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine. Court documents show Lutar and Shaw were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Lafreniere, a full-patch Hells Angels member, pleaded guilty to possession of the proceeds of crime before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Laura Bakan Sept. 27. CFSEU-BC said Laferniere is a member of the club's Haney chapter.

Shaw pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking May 31.

Charest is charged with having a Ruger 45 calibre P90 gun with readily accessible ammunition. In connection to a July 5 incident in Vernon, he also allegedly possessed a Walther P38 handgun and five firearms magazines without a licence. He's also charged with allegedly possessing the guns while prohibited from doing so.

Charest pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, possession of firearm, and possession of prohibited/restricted firearm May 31.