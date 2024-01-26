BC Wildfire Service seeing influx of applications

Madison Reeve

If you have ever thought becoming a B.C. wildfire fighter sounded cool, now is your opportunity to apply.

The province has put together a task force back in 2022 to review each wildfire season. The task force also looked at the processes involved in hiring wildfire fighters.

Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston says the response has been "enthusiastic" about the new changes.

"There have been over 1,000 applicants already. The time in which to apply began earlier and will end later; it was typically December to January. It began in October and now will end on March 31. So, a longer time to recruit people," he said.

Ralston says the goal of the task force and expansion of the hiring process is so the province will be more effective at responding to wildfires when and where they happen.

A dedicated training and recruitment model for First Nations communities is being expanded.

After a successful pilot in the Cariboo Fire Centre, the First Nations boot camp will also be offered in the Coastal Fire Centre in spring 2024.

"They have done 500 interviews already. They are all online, and then there will be training for those who are selected," Ralston said.

"Most people in British Columbia who were here last summer experienced the anxiety, and in some cases, the devastation of the wildfires in their community. People want the assurance that their property, business, and family will be protected. What we are putting in place is a stronger, deeper response of woodland firefighters for the season to come."

Applicants are asked to indicate their first, second, and third choice of work location from the outset.

To apply or learn more about becoming a BC Wildfire Service crew member, visit: gov.bc.ca/WildfireFighters