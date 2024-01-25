'OMG MOV': One quarter of B.C. personalized licence plates rejected in 2023

Photo: ICBC

More than a quarter of personalized licence plate requests were rejected by B.C.’s insurance provider in 2023.

“DNT HIT, IXLR8, and CRASH1 didn’t make the cut, nor did FRBALL, SO-HIGH, and UNSAFE,” wrote the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) in a release.

The insurance corporation approved 73 per cent of the 9,500 slogan requests they received last year.

Sandy-Anne Dodig, ICBC's manager of insurance operations support, said a personalized licence plate “can be a creative way to express yourself” but encouraged drivers “to review the criteria and guidelines on icbc.com prior to applying.”

Potential licence plate slogans can be rejected if they don’t meet certain guidelines. Discriminatory slogans, those that are “sexually suggestive, abusive or derogatory in any language” can also be rejected, said ICBC.

That excludes personalized plates displaying slogans like XRCIST, ON GOD and OMG MOV, according to a full list of roughly 2,600 rejections.