B.C. man found unresponsive in gladed area on Blackcomb Mountain

Photo: Megan Lalonde / Glacier Media

A 42-year-old B.C. man is dead after an incident on Blackcomb Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb (WB) confirmed Jan. 25.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 10, WB said in a statement to Pique.

The man's identity has not been released.

"The individual was found unresponsive by Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol in a gladed area around 7th Avenue and Expressway on Blackcomb Mountain," the statement said.

"After further emergency care and evaluation was performed by an on-duty physician at the site of the incident, the male was pronounced deceased."

In the statement, Whistler Blackcomb COO Belinda Trembath offered her condolences.

“On behalf of everyone at Whistler Blackcomb, we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time,” she said.

It is the second confirmed fatality at Whistler Blackcomb this year. On Jan. 19, 62-year-old Ron Stuber of Vancouver passed away after what was described as a "serious incident" in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area in Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park.

A GoFundMe launched for Stuber's family and friends has so far amassed more than $31,000 of a $50,000 goal.

The RCMP did not respond to requests for comment on either fatality before Pique's press time.