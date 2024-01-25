Two police cars hit in Coquitlam by alleged impaired driver

Photo: RCMP The front bumper damage to a Coquitlam RCMP vehicle.

A driver was arrested in Burquitlam and taken to hospital Wednesday night, Jan. 24, after allegedly hitting several vehicles, including two police cars, while impaired.

Now, Coquitlam RCMP is asking for witnesses to the collisions, as well as video evidence, following the incident on Cottonwood Avenue at around 11 p.m.

In a news release issued today, Jan. 25, police say they received a report about an impaired driver near Whiting Way.

But once seeing the officers, police say the driver immediately drove into their cars, quickly backed up down an alley and struck two parked vehicles.

The driver was then apprehended by the two Mounties, who sustained minor injuries — as did the driver.

“We are extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured as a result of this erratic driving behaviour,” said the detachment’s spokesperson, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in a news release.

“As our investigation continues, we are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has video to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.”