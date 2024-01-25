Victim of deadly Burnaby shooting identified as Johnson Viet Anh Do, 24

Photo: RCMP Police have identified a suspect vehicle seen fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting in Burnaby Tuesday.

Police have identified a 25-year-old man gunned down in a fatal Burnaby shooting Tuesday, Jan. 23, in hopes of advancing the investigation.

Surrey resident Johnson Viet Anh Do was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 5500 block of Kingsway near Denbigh Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., according to a Integrated Homicide Investigation Team news release Thursday afternoon, Jan. 25.

Police had found Do inside his vehicle suffering serious gunshot wounds, according to police.

"We're releasing Mr. Do's name in hopes that those out there who had recent contact with him will reach out and help us develop a time-line of his activity leading up to the shooting," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, according to police, but investigators are still working to determine a motive, according to IHIT.

Homicide investigators are also asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle, a silver Buick Enclave, last observed fleeing east on Kingsway.

"If you come across this vehicle, please contact IHIT immediately," Pierotti said.

Anyone with information or dashcam video in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Denbigh Avenue on Jan. 23 between 9 and 11 p.m. is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or [email protected].

Follow Cornelia Naylor on Twitter @CorNaylor



Email [email protected]