Snowmobiler dies in crash north of Golden, two skiers rescued from Yoho National Park

A young snowmobiler died in a crash in the mountains north of Golden last weekend, and two backcountry skier had to be rescued after getting stuck on a cliff in Yoho National Park.

Golden-Field RCMP say they received an emergency SOS activation from a Zoleo device on January 21, from a backcountry area near Frigate Mountain, near Donald.

A group of people was returning to the Hope Creek snowmobile staging around around 5 p.m., when one of the sledders went off the trail, down a steep embankment and hit some trees. The 24-year old man died on impact.

His friends called for help and Mounties called in Golden Area District Search and Rescue. However, because the crash happened in such a remote area it took the team several hours to get to the site. At about 1 a.m., the victim was brought out and transferred to the BC Coroners Service, which has taken over the investigation.

The very next day, at 4 p.m. on January 22, Golden-Field RCMP received an emergency activation on a Spot device to Emerald Peak in Yoho National Park.

A team of Parks Canada Mountain Safety Specialists from Banff National Park was deployed, but the helicopter could not reach the location before dark because it got fogged in. Instead, a search party had to travel in by land.

They found two backcountry skiers, both 25-year-old men, stranded on a cliff and unable to make it out on their own. The team got one skier out that night, but some rescue members had to camp overnight with the other man before he was taken to safety by helicopter the next day. Neither of the skiers was injured.

While the first incident had a tragic ending, Golden-Field RCMP says that all the young men in these cases were adequately prepared, and emergency response teams were able to locate them as soon as possible.

“Always expect the best but be prepared for the worst when you plan backcountry adventures or participate in extreme sports,” advises Constable Kat Robinson. “Know the terrain, tell a friend where you are going, pack emergency gear just in case, and carry a GPS device with emergency capabilities.”