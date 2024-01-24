Grand Forks fire chief out of job after civil lawsuit concludes

Photo: City of Grand Forks Grand Forks Fire Chief James (Jim) Runciman

Following civil litigation that led to a warrant for his arrest last year, the City of Grand Forks' fire chief is no longer working for the city.

In a brief statement on the city's Facebook page this past weekend, the City of Grand Forks said Jim Runciman is “no longer with the organization.” The post provided no information as to why Runciman is no longer fire chief, but the move comes shortly after the conclusion of a civil legal battle revolving around his former occupation as a contractor.

City of Grand Forks Deputy Corporate Officer Kevin McKinnon told Castanet he was unable to say why Runciman is no longer employed by the city, citing the city's policy on "personnel matters."

"That's our policy, it's not my policy, that's the city's policy," McKinnon said Wednesday afternoon.

Runciman has been Grand Forks' fire chief and manager of emergency services since January 2022. But before he was hired, he operated Kokanee Peaks Interior Inc. – a home renovation company based out of Nelson.

Last year, Jodi and Trevor Rawson, 63 and 75 respectively, filed a civil claim against Kokanee Peaks, alleging Runciman took thousands of dollars from them in 2021, began their kitchen renovation in Trail and then walked away from the job before it was complete.

Runciman appears to have ignored the claim for several months, which led to a judge issuing a default judgment in the couple's favour this past June. As Runciman continued to ignore the order, but continued to serve as the Grand Forks' fire chief, the judge issued an arrest warrant on Oct. 11, 2023.

Two months after the warrant was issued, Runciman turned himself into the Kelowna courthouse. A further hearing was set for Jan. 11 at the Rossland courthouse, but rather than face a judge, Runciman instead dropped off a cheque at the court registry for the amount owed - $28,500. As a result, the judge closed the case.

While the Rawsons were able to recover most of what they were owed from the years-long dispute, they have suffered more than just the stress of sorting through the legal proceedings.

With a partially finished kitchen and limited funds, the elderly couple worked to complete the job themselves. In late 2022, Trevor fell off their home's roof while working on the house, breaking his back, hips, femur and ribs. He was hospitalized for 11 days. Then, this past August, Jodi became ill and had to have heart surgery to replace a valve.

“I'm still angry at him because it didn't have to go this way,” Jodi said earlier this month. “We could have worked this out in a five-minute conversation two years ago.”

McKinnon said the search for a new fire chief has not yet begun, but he expects it will start "in the near future."

Jodi told Castanet she'd heard from others on Facebook with their own “horror stories” about Kokanee Peaks, and several people who'd allegedly been ripped off by Runciman attended at the Rossland court date this month to support her.

The former owner of Kokanee Peaks Interiors, Thomas Purdey, filed a suit against Runciman last month, claiming Runciman never fully paid him for the company that was sold to him three years prior.

Purdey claims Runciman agreed to pay him $10,000 up front, followed by $30,000 in labour towards a new home for Purdey, along with two annual instalments of $10,000 paid on the first and second anniversary of the sale. But he alleges Runciman beached the agreement.

Runciman has yet to formally respond to the suit. The allegations made by Purdey have not been tested in court.