One dead in suspected targeted shooting in Metro Vancouver: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C.

One man is dead after what police believe was a targeted shooting overnight in Metro Vancouver.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Kingsway in Burnaby on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with serious gunshot injuries and the victim died at the scene soon after.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Burnaby RCMP say the scene has been secured and they don't believe there's any further risk to the public.

Investigators are seeking witnesses or dashcam video of the area around Kingsway and Denbigh Avenue around the time of the shooting.