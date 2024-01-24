Trans-Canada Highway now completely open after collision

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada

UPDATE 3:28 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now completely open after a collision forced the closure of the highway the highway in both directions east of Golden and west Boundary of Yoho National Park.

UPDATE 10:29 a.m.

The Trans-Canada is now open to single-lane alternating traffic after a collision closed the highway in both directions east of Golden and west Boundary of Yoho National Park.

ORIGINAL 8:17 a.m.

The Trans-Canada is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident at the west Boundary of Yoho National Park, east of Golden.

DriveBC indicates an assessment team is on the scene and that work is underway.



There are alternate routes available on Highway 95 and 93 South.

The next update is not expected until 11 a.m.