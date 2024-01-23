Suspect arrested after cyclist stabbed, childcare broken into downtown

Photo: TIMES COLONIST Victoria Police Department headquarters on Caledonia Avenue.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after a cyclist was stabbed outside Victoria police headquarters in an apparently random attack.

Officers determined the stabbing suspect had entered a childcare facility in the 700-block of Johnson Street about an hour earlier, stole a tablet, then pulled the fire alarm before leaving, police said.

Police said no children are believed to have been near the suspect during the incident.

Police responded to the stabbing of the cyclist just before 8 a.m.

They said the cyclist was approached and slashed with a knife. The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody pending a court hearing, police said.