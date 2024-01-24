New report highlights the ‘precarious’ existence for female hotel workers in B.C.

Photo: Pixabay

Many women working in the hotel industry were laid off or had their hours cut during the pandemic and a new report suggests they are still feeling the impacts.

A Paradox in COVID-19 Recovery: Increased precarity of women hotel workers in British Columbia, was prepared for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, UNITE HERE Local 40 and involved Simon Fraser University researchers.

The researchers interviewed 27 female hotel workers in B.C., many who are immigrant and racialized women, about their experiences during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview subjects included room cleaners, laundry attendants, restaurant service staff, cooks, banquet workers and front desk clerks. Almost all were members of UNITE HERE Local 40.

“Their lived experiences illustrate how pandemic responses initiated changes in the hotel sector that interacted with pre-existing inequities, challenging labour conditions and a devaluing of care work. This has led to ongoing negative effects on their health and livelihoods, with little regard for their contributions to hospitality and tourism industries, which represent a significant source of national revenue,” wrote the report’s authors.

The research shows that while immigrant workers represent 27 per cent of all workers in Canada, they make up 33 per cent of workers in the accommodation and foodservices sectors. In 2022, part- time workers were also overrepresented, at 47 per cent in the sector compared to 17 per cent of all workers in Canada.

Wages are also among some of the lowest in the country. Statistics show that the median gross hourly wage of workers in the traveller accommodation industry group in 2022 was $18.50/hour compared to $27/hour for all workers across all industries. Female workers also earn less than their men counterparts. In the traveller accommodation industry group, the median gross hourly wage of male workers was $2.09 higher than that of women workers in 2022: $20 for men and $17.91 for women.

The report suggests some of the workers who were interviewed were forced to make the choice between their safety and their livelihoods. It describes how an increase workload led to women taking disability leave because of work-related physical injuries and some suffered re-injury due to persistent unsafe work conditions. In their rush to finish assigned tasks during their shifts, the interview subjects said they were less likely to use support equipment, such as props for kneeling when cleaning bathtubs.

“A case study included in this report highlights the extent to which workers are forced to go to seek redress for unsafe workplaces, at the expense of their personal time and family responsibilities, while risking retaliation from their employer,” wrote the authors.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the union are calling for several changes to protect the workers from what they claim is, “ an industry that treats workers like they are disposable, where employers do not respect or support unionization of their workers.”

Among the recommendations are a workers' right to recall in case of layoff, more regular work schedules, increased wages and extended health benefits.