New West police seize $110,000 in cash and $100,000 of suspected drugs in traffic stop

Photo: New Westminster Police Department. New Westminster police seize cash and suspected drugs after pulling over a suspicious vehicle.

A traffic stop by New West police resulted in the seizure of $110,000 in cash and bags of suspected drugs.

A news release from the New Westminster Police Department states that members of the Gang Suppression Unit observed a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 10th Street about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

“An officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke to the driver,” said the news release. “The driver, who was prohibited from driving, was arrested, and a search of the vehicle resulted in $111,000 cash and vacuum-sealed packages of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth. The passenger was also subsequently arrested.”

New Westminster police are continuing to work on this investigation. Police have recommended charges related to trafficking a controlled substance.

According to the New Westminster Police Department, the suspected drugs would have an estimated street value of $100,000.

“Our Gang Suppression Unit has been doing some fantastic work,” NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release. “If you’re involved in organized crime or trafficking drugs in our city, you’ll be noticed.”

In its news release, the New Westminster Police Department states that the enforcement focus of its specialty units is on those who seek to profit from the illegal sale of fentanyl-laced drugs in the community, as they pose a very high risk to people with substance abuse challenges.

Anyone with information on drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.