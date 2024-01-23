Skier dead after 'serious incident' on Blackcomb Mountain

Photo: Megan Lalonde Whistler Blackcomb closed unexpectedly on March 29 due to public health orders.

A 62-year-old man is dead after a "serious incident" on Blackcomb Mountain on Friday, Jan. 19, Whistler Blackcomb (WB) has confirmed.

The man was reportedly skiing in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area in Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park, when the incident occurred.

"After emergency care and evaluation was performed by an on-duty physician at the site of the incident, the guest was pronounced deceased and transported off Blackcomb Mountain," WB said in a statement.

"Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Blackcomb Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” added Belinda Trembath, Whistler Blackcomb's COO.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.