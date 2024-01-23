’Save BC Restaurants’ campaign launched as many struggle to stay in business

Photo: Cindy White Jack's on Bernard was one of the restaurants to close its doors in Downtown Kelowna in late 2023.

This month’s CEBA repayment deadline was just another hit on top of years of setbacks for the restaurant industry in BC.

Now the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association and Restaurants Canada are joining forces on a new ‘Save BC Restaurants’ campaign to raise awareness of the challenges.

“The last few years have been incredibly tough on restaurants in British Columbia,” said Ian Tostenson, CEO of the BCRFA. “Pandemic debt, skyrocketing inflation, labour shortages, cost pressures. Many of these businesses are holding on by the skin of their teeth.”

Last week, Tostenson told Castanet he believes there could be between 2,000 to 3,000 restaurants in the province unable to pay back their CEBA loans at this time. In the Okanagan, dining establishments are also trying to recover from a major drop in visitors due to wildfires last summer.

“A lot of businesses in August, and restaurants in particular, where they make a lot of their savings and their money and their income out of a brisk August and September, July - we had restaurants that had no sales. They phoned us and said we haven’t had one customer in today,” said Tostenson.

Part of the new campaign is the ‘Unhappy Hour’ menu, which lists some of the dire statistics about the current state of BC’s restaurant sector, including the fact that over 50% of foodservice and hospitality businesses are currently unprofitable and restaurant bankruptcies have increased by 48% over the last ten months.

“If we don’t act quickly, a lot of these places could close down. People could lose their livelihoods,” continued Tostenson. “The loss of a longtime restaurant can be devastating for the communities, families, and workers that have come to depend on them.”

The campaign has outlined some of the steps it wants provincial and municipal governments to take to help the industry. This ‘Takeaway’ section includes policy suggestions ranging from streamlining approvals, to harmonizing liquor laws to relief programs.

In an attempt to get the message across the BCRFA and Restaurants Canada are hosting a Zoom Town Hall meeting on Wednesday morning with what Tostenson hopes will be, "every politician in British Columbia"