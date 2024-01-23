Delta firefighter victim of fatal UBC parkade crash

Photo: Delta Fire Department Marc Jubinville was a 13-year veteran of the Delta Fire Department.

Delta firefighters are mourning the loss of a dedicated 13-year member of the department.

Late last week, the department confirmed that Marc Jubinville died in a vehicle crash in a University of British Columbia parkade.

Vancouver firefighters and police officers responded to the Thunderbird parkade at UBC at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 after a vehicle crashed through a barrier on the second floor.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Capt. Matthew Trudeau said there were 10 pieces of apparatus on the scene, noting the structure was damaged from the crash.

Firefighters were able to secure the vehicle and extricate Jubinville, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries from the crash.

RCMP said in an email to the Optimist on Monday that there would be no further updates from the RCMP and that they were assisting the Coroner’s Service in their investigation.

On Friday morning, Fire Chief Guy McKintuck issued a statement on social media on behalf of the department.

Mayor George Harvie offered condolences on behalf of council as well.

“I am deeply saddened to be informed of the tragic passing of a dedicated member of Delta Fire,” Harvie wrote. “Marc’s exceptional service and bravery in protecting our community are commendable, and his unexpected passing is a profound tragedy not just for Delta Fire, but for our entire community.”

Flags were lowered to half-mast at fire halls and civic facilities across the community.

Jubinville joined the department on Sept. 27, 2010.

He was a firefighter from 2010 to 2020 and was the department’s community liaison from 2020 to present.

In this role, he promoted emergency preparedness and fire safety education to Delta residents, businesses, industry, schools, health care facilities and community groups.

He worked with and provided support to various volunteer organizations such as Emergency Social Services, Delta Amateur Radio Society, and the Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program.

McKintuck said he played a valuable role in the department’s community messaging, including the dissemination of information through social media, brochures, and other public safety workshops.

Jubinville is being remembered for his bravery as a first responder and his presence and camaraderie within the department and throughout the community.

“The news of Marc’s passing has been very difficult,” said McKintuck. “Marc was an incredible person to work with. He was enthusiastic, professional, hard working, calm, thoughtful and always positive. He was a dedicated firefighter and colleague, a valuable part of our team, and a member of our family. He will be truly missed.

“At this time, we are working with IAFF Local 1763 to provide support to our fire staff and to Marc’s family in every way that we can.”

Details on a memorial service have not been released.

-with files from Alanna Kelly/Glacier Media