Youbou creek name deemed offensive, could be changed

Photo: CHEK NEWS Coonskin Creek flows through Youbou into Cowichan Lake.

The name of a creek that runs through the small community of Youbou might soon be changed to something deemed less offensive.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District board is expected to discuss this week whether to start a process to change the name of Coonskin Creek, which runs through Youbou and the former mill site into Cowichan Lake.

The issue is expected to be raised at the board’s meeting on Wednesday.

Teresa Gustafson, manager at the Youbou General Store, said Monday she hasn’t heard much discussion about the name change, but would welcome a new name.

“I’m all about reconciliation and changing names that can be offensive,” she said.

Gustafson is aware of the small creek and, like anyone going through Youbou, “drives over it every day.”

She suggested a First Nations name or Elk Creek, as the small community is home to a big herd of resident Roosevelt Elk.

The CVRD confirmed it had received a letter from the province about the name.

“Consideration to rescind this official name is based on the offensive nature of the language in the name,” the letter said.

“The B.C. Geographic Names office is aware of the potential harms arising from derogatory language in geographical names and would like to determine if rescinding this name is supported by local communities or if there are any reasons it might be unfavourable.”

Raccoons are plentiful in the area, but an abbreviated term for the small mammal is considered a racial slur.

There is also a roadway along the creek named after Coonskin Creek.

The B.C. Geographic Names office said the creek was given the name in 1952 by the Water Licence Branch, though the background to the name was not included in the official record.

Some neighbours of the creek want the original name to stay.

Audrey Towie told CHEK News the creek is named for the raccoons in the area and in her own yard.

Last summer, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District was asked to re-name Sproat Lake by First Nations who want it returned to its Indigenous moniker, Klecoot, which means a healing area.

The lake is currently named after Gilbert Sproat, who established an early sawmill in the Alberni Valley.