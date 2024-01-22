Helicopter owned by heli-skiing company crashes north of Terrace

Photo: Shutterstock

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

The company that operates a heli-skiing business in northern B.C. has confirmed three people died Monday afternoon when a helicopter crashed north of Terrace.

John Forrest, president of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing confirmed the fatalities in a news release this evening while expressing condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives and those who were injured.

"The guests who ski with us and the staff who work with us each season are part of our family,” says John Forrest.

“It is impossible to put into words the profound grief that we feel and the sorrow that our guests and our staff share. We hope you will respect the privacy of those impacted at this extremely difficult time.”

Forrest says more information on those killed in the crash will be released those details are known.

At this time, he says, the company is focused on providing assistance and support to everyone impacted by the incident.

"We are grateful to all the outside agencies and our team who jumped into action immediately after the accident took place today.

"Northern Escape Heli-Skiing is focused on the safety of guests, staff and guides. It is our top priority and the most important work we do.

"We are working closely with the RCMP and other agencies to support the investigation into the cause of the incident."

It's believed as many as eight people were on board the helicopter.

ORIGINAL 7:50 p.m.

A helicopter with as many as eight people on board has crashed north of Terrace in northern B.C.

CTV Vancouver is reporting the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received a report of the crash at about 4:30 Monday afternoon.

JROC had aircraft ready to assist but stood down when it was learned the situation had been handled locally.

Patients had been taken to hospital although their condition was not known.

While it has not been confirmed how many people were on board the helicopter there are reports the specific helicopter was able to carry as many as eight people.

The helicopter is owned by by Northern Escape Heli-Skiing.

Company president John Forrest confirmed it had an "incident" north of Terrace.

