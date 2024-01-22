Police say man charged with impersonating a dental hygienist could be at it again

Photo: SAANICH POLICE Emmanuel Osaseri was charged with two Criminal Code offences this month, including fraud under $5,000 and personation to gain advantage.

Saanich police say a man charged with impersonating a dental hygienist and providing dental care without the proper training or licensing could be reoffending and is now wanted in B.C.

Emmanuel Osaseri was charged with two Criminal Code offences this month, including fraud under $5,000 and personation to gain advantage.

He was arrested and released with various conditions.

Police said Wednesday that there are “reasonable and probable grounds” to believe Osaseri has contravened or is about to contravene his release order by trying to work again while unqualified.

“To prevent Mr. Osaseri from providing further dental treatment to the public, and to serve the warrant, the Saanich Police Major Crime Unit would like any information that could lead to his arrest,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

Anyone with information on Osaseri’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 and reference file 2024-203.