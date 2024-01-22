Man shot at Prince George, B.C. encampment

Photo: Ted Clarke. Prince George RCMP swarmed the Moccasin Flats homeless encampment Monday morning at about 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a man suffering a gunshot would in the 500 block of Fourth Ave.

Prince George RCMP converged on the Moccasin Flats homeless encampment Monday morning after receiving a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Police immediately attended the area and set up patrols at either end of the road access after determining the shooting had taken place in the camp.

The man was taken to UHNBC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday’s gun violence follows another shooting near the camp on Jan. 5, when a man walked into the warming centre building a shot another man in the face.

Fabian James Charlie was later arrested and charged with attempted murder using a firearm.

“Police are aware that the levels of violence in and around the encampment have increased in recent weeks and we are taking steps to address this issue,” said Prince George RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“We have an increased police presence in the area, including proactive patrols through the encampment, to help ensure the safety of those who live and work nearby.”

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time and might have witnessed today’s shooting or who might have information about the incident to call 250-562-3300 to speak to an investigator. Quote file number 2024-2247.

If information you offer leads to a conviction you could be eligible for a cash reward from Northern BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.