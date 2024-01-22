North Van drunk driver caught travelling wrong direction with flat tire on Hwy 1

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP

Police in North Vancouver say they stopped a suspected drunk driver who was travelling the wrong way on Highway 1 with a flat tire.

RCMP say they were called by multiple witnesses just before 3 a.m. on Monday about a white Kia travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes with a flat tire on Highway 1 near Lynn Valley exit.

Officers found the vehicle near the Westview Drive exit on the highway. It had stopped in front of a flagger’s vehicle after the flagger noticed the Kia travelling the wrong way with three functional tires.

Police say the driver, a Burnaby woman in her thirties, showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test. She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Wrong way drivers on a highway pose an extreme danger to motorists, especially when they are impaired,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

“Fortunately, officers were able to act quickly and with assistance of the public were able to locate this dangerous driver before a collision occurred.”