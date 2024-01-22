BC Highway Patrol pulls over dozens of drivers with no insurance but plenty of excuses

Photo: BC Highway Patrol BC Highway Patrol-Kootenay pulled over 177 drivers with no insurance between Dec. 1, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2024.

An insurance blitz by the BC Highway Patrol in the Kootenays has turned up dozens of vehicles being driven around without insurance.

Between December 1, 2023 and January 11, 2024, BC Highway Patrol-Kootenay, found 177 drivers operating uninsured vehicles. The were each issued $598 violation tickets.

“Drivers should think about the risks of operating without insurance which include paying a significant fine, being financially responsible for a collision, and expensive towing costs. There is a risk of a driver’s license suspension or increased sanctions in court for repeat offences," said the officer in charge of Kootenay Highway Patrol, Inspector Chad Badry.

Those pulled over had plenty of excuses for no insurance. Here are the top 10 as compiled by BCHP-Kootenay:

ICBC never sent me a reminder.

I am on the way to purchase insurance right now.

I forgot.

I don’t have a decal anymore.

My insurance is paid for automatically, so I thought I didn’t need to renew.

The registered owner is my mom, dad or friend and it’s their job.

This is a company vehicle.

My vehicle is actually insured, but I don’t have the documents.

I cancelled the credit card that was making the preauthorized payments.

I know I don’t have insurance, but I really needed to go somewhere.

BCHP points out that you must have insurance in the vehicle your are driving or you could face an automatic fine of $81. They also point out that insurance is not automatically renewed and drivers should check their expiry dates before jumping behind the wheel. Renewal notices are only sent as a courtesy and your address should be up to date, however if your insurance is expired you can often renew online or over the phone.

“Do not drive the uninsured vehicle to the insurance broker to renew. Arrange a ride with a friend or find alternative transportation if driving to renew your insurance is your only option. Taking the bus, rideshare or taxi is cheaper than a $598-dollar violation ticket and towing costs.”