Man dies in overnight structure fire in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: CTV News

A man and two pets are dead after an overnight structure fire in Surrey, B.C.

CTV News reports firefighters were called to a residence above a business in the 13400 block of 71A Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

Upon entry to the smoke-filled home, a man was found on the floor. He was transferred to the care of paramedics but succumbed to his injuries.

The Surrey RCMP says the fire is not considered suspicious.

Surrey firefighters are reminding residents to check their smoke detectors regularly. Whether or not there was a working smoke detector in the unit is under investigation.

with files from CTV Vancouver